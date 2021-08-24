Cancel
LCS Playoffs 2021: TSM vs Cloud9 Recap

Cloud9 shocks the region sending home the #1 seeded TSM FTX in the 2021 LCS Summer Playoffs. This 2021 LCS Playoffs have been full of unexpected surprises and this matchup between TSM and Cloud9 makes its way to the list along with the rest. In a shocking upset Cloud9 takes the top-seeded TSM off the board to lock in their spot for the 2021 World Championship. Heading into the playoffs TSM was without a doubt on most if not everyone’s radar cakewalk their way to at least one of the spots for Worlds. But it seems that this wasn’t the time running into a Cloud9 who’s looked almost unbeatable since their opening loss in the tournament.

