Longview, TX

Carlos Lynn Partee

Longview News-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCKINNEY — Carlos Lynn Partee 84 of Longview, TX was called to heaven on August 21, 2021. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in McKinney, TX. Lynn was born in Normandy, TX on November 17, 1936 to Benjamin and Cleta Mae Partee. He grew up in Quemado, Texas with his parents and six siblings; Berneice, Ray, Rita, June, Mack and Frank. He graduated from Eagle Pass High School in Eagle Pass, TX in 1955. He then served in the U.S Army for three years. After his military service Lynn spent the next 40 plus years working as a utility forester as he had a love for the outdoors. He spent the last twenty three years of his career working for Swepco in Longview until his retirement in 2001.

