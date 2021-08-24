Cancel
Presidential Election

Poll: Majority of Americans don’t want Biden or Trump to run for president again in 2024

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
25th amendment President Donald Trump greets the crowd at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Some are calling for Trump's removal under the 25th amendment. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

There’s been lots of talk that former President Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024, and President Biden has been clear that he may run for a second term too. But a new poll finds that a majority of voters don’t want either one of them to run in what would be, if they both won their parties’ nominations, a repeat of the 2020 race.

In the survey by Echelon Insights/Washington Examiner, 59 percent said they don’t want Trump to run again, compared to 33 percent who said they do, and 51 percent don’t want Biden to run again, compared to 34 percent who do. Eight percent said they weren’t sure about another Trump run, as did 15 percent about a Biden run.

If Trump doesn’t run, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the preferred pick in the poll with 25 percent, with former Vice President Mike Pence just behind him at 23 percent. No one else is in double digits. For the Democrats, Vice President Kamala Harris is the leading pick at 33 percent, followed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg way back at 11 percent. No other Democrat is in double digits.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

