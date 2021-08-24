Man dead after lethal confrontation with wife in Phoenix parking

A man has died and another arrested after a marital dispute turned deadly Saturday afternoon in a Phoenix parking lot.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, 40-year-old Tyrone Thompson was confronted by his wife regarding an "infidelity issue" outside a retail store near Buckeye Road and 10th Street.

During the couple's fight, the wife allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at their car.

The wife had brought along a friend, later identified as 23-year-old Morion Collins, to support her during the confrontation. Authorities believe the wife then handed the gun to Collins.

As the victim angrily approached their vehicle, Collins allegedly fired a shot at Thompson.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died from his gunshot wound.

Cell phone data and witnesses placed Collins at the scene of the shooting, resulting in police arresting him on Monday for second-degree murder.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is available.

