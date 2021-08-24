Cancel
Headland, AL

WATCH: Headland police are searching for suspects in a string of vehicle break-ins

By Seth Feiner
wdhn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Headland Police Department is currently investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred Tuesday morning, according to a press release. Investigators say vehicles were broken into on multiple streets within the Headland city limits including Lake Lane, Strickland Road, Stonegate Drive, Della Mar Drive, Tanglewood Drive, sections of County Road 13, and State Highway 134 East are some of the areas that were targeted by unknown individuals.

