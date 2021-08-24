Who gets to join a writers union? The fight is on

CNN analyst and New Yorker writer Susan Glasser blamed former President Trump's rhetoric for the plummet in GOP trust in national media over the past five years. A new Pew survey shows only 35% of Republicans have at least some trust in the national media, just half of the 70% who did in 2016. On the flip side of the spectrum, 78% of Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents had at least some trust in national news, a partisan gap of 43 points. The gap is even wider between liberal Democrats (83%) and conservative Republicans (30%).