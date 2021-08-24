‘Sparking’ cellphone forces Alaska Airlines flight to evacuate at Sea-Tac, officials say
An overheated cellphone forced the evacuation of an Alaska Airlines flight at Sea-Tac International Airport on Monday, airline officials say. Initial reports from Sea-Tac said a passenger’s cellphone had caught fire in the aircraft cabin of Flight 751 shortly after arriving from New Orleans on Monday evening. Airline officials said a phone simply overheated, however, and “began sparking.”www.centredaily.com
Comments / 0