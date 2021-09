When you're a healthy team, you can see what you're made of. When you're an experienced team that is healthy, you can take your game to the next level. The 2021 version of the Lacey Lions are in a fortunate position to have nine returning players on offense and six on defense after two straight seasons of developing younger players who played well, even coming just short of clinching a spot in the title game in 2019 falling valiantly to eventual champion Wall Township.