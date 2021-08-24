H.E.R. Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With one of his biggest hits entitled “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy”, and with his Franklin, Tennessee, estate sprawling over 56 acres, you would expect country music legend Kenny Chesney to know a thing or two about tractors. In fact, in a recent interview, the six-time Academy of Country Music Award winner and four-time Entertainer of the Year admitted to owning not one, but two. Just don’t expect to find them on his recently listed property. “I think he liked his tractors so much that he took them with him,” explains realtor Laura Stroud of Nashville-based French King Fine Properties, who together...