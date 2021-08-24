Cancel
H.E.R. Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

By Francesco Marano
zumic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleH.E.R. has announced a batch of 2021 North American tour dates in conjunction with her new studio album, Back Of My Mind. The newly scheduled concerts are planned for October, making stops at mid-sized venues in Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Illinois, and Michigan. The opening act on select dates will be R&B artist Tone Stith. This year also finds H.E.R. bringing her talents to a handful of music festivals.

