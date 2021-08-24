Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

‘Sparking’ cell phone forces Alaska Airlines flight to evacuate at Sea-Tac, officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
Biloxi Sun Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overheated cellphone forced the evacuation of an Alaska Airlines flight at Sea-Tac International Airport on Monday, airline officials say. Initial reports from Sea-Tac said a passenger’s cellphone had caught fire in the aircraft cabin of Flight 751 shortly after arriving from New Orleans on Monday evening. Airline officials said a phone simply overheated, however, and “began sparking.”

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Tac#Fire Extinguishers#Aircraft#New Orleans#Airline#Mcclatchy News#Posfd#Seattle Tacoma Intl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
LifestyleCleveland News - Fox 8

13-year-old American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after in-flight incident, video shows

(NEXSTAR) – A 13-year-old boy flying with American Airlines reportedly needed to be restrained with duct tape after becoming belligerent on a Tuesday flight. The incident took place on a flight from Maui to Los Angeles, American Airlines confirmed. Witnesses who spoke with KCAL said the boy had attempted to kick out a window before passengers and crew attempted to restrain him to his seat. He also became physical with his mother, according to the outlet.
Seatac, WAkinyradio.com

Alaska Airlines passenger's cell phone on fire after landing

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — A passenger’s cell phone caught fire after an Alaska Airlines flight landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport Monday evening, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone on board to safety. A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines says a passenger’s cell phone on flight 751...
LifestyleNew York Post

Man breaks through gate at LAX Airport, boards American Airlines plane

This was some LAX security. A homeless man managed to breach a fence at the Los Angeles International Airport and board an American Airlines plane before a cleaning crew alerted police, according to KCAL. Matthew Maine, 31, was arrested on a trespassing charge after prying his way under the perimeter...
LifestyleSKIFT

Alaska Airlines Taps New Flight Planning Software to Avoid Costly Delays

Until now, artificial intelligence has mostly been hype. But AI is starting to save travel companies real money by making smarter predictions about events that impact operations. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Next-gen software is redrawing the routes...
Alaska Statesimpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Looks To AI For Flight Planning Assistance

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines continues to trial artificial intelligence tools to better map flight paths, increase on-time performance, and reduce fuel burn. One of the stars of Alaska’s AI armory is piloting software Flyways created by Airspace Intelligence. Alaska Airlines keeps rolling out AI software. Simple Flying gave its readers the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Why is Spirit Airlines cancelling flights and what should you do if it happens to you?

Spirit Airlines has cancelled or delayed almost 300 flights citing “operational challenges”, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Houston, and San Juan in Puerto Rico. American Airlines, meanwhile, cancelled more than 500 flights and another 782 were delayed due to weekend storms and “operational challenges”,...
Aerospace & DefenseTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Dies From COVID-19

A 36-year old Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19, family and friends said. Maurice "Reggie" Shepperson tested positive for the coronavirus in early July and had been in the hospital for the last month, fellow Southwest flight attendant Marcia Hildreth and Shepperson’s mother, Dawn Shepperson, told USA Today.
Seattle, WADigital Trends

Smartphone fire on Alaska Airlines passenger jet prompts evacuation

A smartphone caught fire on an Alaska Airline passenger plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday night, prompting an emergency evacuation of the jet. All 128 passengers and six crew members on Flight 751 were transported by bus to the airport terminal, with two passengers taken to hospital for treatment, a spokesperson for the carrier told the Seattle Times. The aircraft had just landed after flying from New Orleans.
Seattle, WANeowin

Alaska Airlines flight evacuated after Samsung Galaxy A21 reportedly catches fire

A phone reportedly caught fire on an Alaskan Airlines flight as the plane landed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The crew responded to the fiery threat by quickly evacuating the plane upon landing, and using fire extinguishers and battery containment packs to contain the fire. Minor scrapes and bruises for multiple passengers have been reported as well.
U.S. PoliticsNBC Philadelphia

U.S. Weighs Ordering Commercial Airlines to Provide Flights for Afghanistan Evacuation Efforts

The Biden administration has told commercial U.S. airlines that it could order them to help in the Afghanistan evacuation, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Defense Department informed several of the country's major commercial carriers late Friday that it could activate the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to help bolster airlift, the person said, adding that the flights wouldn't be from Afghanistan itself but from other locations. That could include flying individuals who are stranded at U.S. bases in Germany, Qatar and Bahrain, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.
Seatac, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Burning cell phone forces plane evacuation

SEATAC, Wash. — A fire started on board an Alaska Airlines jet at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. One of the passengers recounted the dramatic story of the plane evacuation. “It happened faster than I could explain it to you. It was just really quick,” said passenger Kathy Mandeville. She was one...
Seattle, WAPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung phone caught fire on plane, forcing passengers to evacuate

A phone caught fire in the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight on Monday evening, The Seattle Times reports. The plane had already landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after taking off in New Orleans when the incident occurred. Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle, told The Seattle Times that the phone on fire was a Samsung Galaxy A21. Today’s Top Deal This amazing smart air fryer with Alexa is on sale at Amazon’s best price! Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now “After much digging, I can tell you that the phone was burned beyond recognition,” Cooper wrote, making it clear just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy