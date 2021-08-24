Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Shared A Candid Message About Loss With Emotional Instagram Post

By Nancy Mock
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram presence has been mostly lighthearted lately. The star posts about topics like her kids, her recent haircut, and a rescue mission for her pet hamster Peanut Butter, who was trapped inside a wall! There was one post from Teigen this week, however, that was much more somber and raw, reminding her followers that the outspoken cookbook author and model continues to struggle with the trauma of the last year.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Emotions#Miss A#Bullying#Infatuation#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Hairstyle Inspired by Friend Kourtney Kardashian: 'So Keeeeyute!'

Chrissy Teigen debuted a new hairstyle on Friday, seemingly snipping off a few inches of her locks into a chic bob cut. The cookbook author, 35, debuted a new hairstyle on Friday, seemingly snipping off a few inches of her locks into a chic bob cut. She revealed the new look on Instagram, writing in the caption that she was inspired by her friend Kourtney Kardashian, who showed off a similar 'do last week.
CelebritiesElle

Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her First Instagram Post Pregnancy Rumours

So. Um. Last week Caitlyn Jenner said that she's about to welcome another grandchild, the internet spiralled, and two seconds later TMZ reported that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second baby. It was truly a rollercoaster, but Kylie has said...approximately nothing on the subject—though she did...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Johnny Depp, Renee Zellweger, Chrissy Teigen + More!

JUDGE REFUSES TO DISMISS JOHNNY DEPP'S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST AMBER HEARD: A Virginia judge refused to dismiss Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday (Aug. 17th). Heard sought to dismiss it on the grounds that a similar libel lawsuit Depp filed against the U.K. paper The Sun had thrown out in that country. Judge Penney Azcarate, however, remained unconvinced, noting differences between the free speech laws in the two countries. The actor’s lawyer, Ben Chew told Deadline, “Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra mourns a heartbreaking loss with emotional post

Priyanka Chopra shared that she'd had a rough end to her week with an emotional post mourning the loss of someone special to her. The actress posted a series of pictures on her Instagram to mourn the death of Pradeep Guha, a Bollywood film producer and prominent media personality. WATCH:...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend show off formal looks ahead of UNICEF gala in Italy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend donned some formal wear for an event they attended while on vacation in Italy amid her social media bullying scandal. Teigen and her musician husband joined Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the event in which the two musicians took the stage for a duet of "Moon River" at the fourth edition of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Certosa San Giacomo of Capri.
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend spotted around Philly this week

It appears that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are enjoying a late-summer family vacation in Philadelphia. The celebrity couple and their two kids have been spotted across Philly this week, according to social media posts. Julie Bowen shares story of helping N.J. woman who fainted at Utah park on 'Jimmy...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Says She Hasn’t ‘Fully Processed’ Her 2020 Pregnancy Loss

Nearly one year after suffering a pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen looked back on the experience. “Just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I’ve done and been through not just this year but in my life,” the cookbook author, 35, told her Instagram followers on Sunday, August 22. “I’m slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out ‘my third baby is here!!’ as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here. Then I realized I threw myself into the book, [Cravings: All Together], to not think of the real, actual third baby.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's What Chrissy Teigen Looks Like Without Makeup

Before she made headlines for her bullying scandal, Chrissy Teigen was known as a celebrity who loved to keep things real on social media. In fact, a day didn't go by that she didn't share her daily musings on Twitter or behind-the-scenes photos of her family on Instagram. Some would even say that Teigen gets so much attention for the things she posts online that you'd almost forget she was once a model. But then again, even Teigen herself had a hard time seeing herself in that role. She once told PorterEdit, "I never thought of myself as a real model. I made consistent money working for catalogues and websites, where they didn't care if your eyes were open or closed, because you didn't even see my face. I was modeling the back of a shirt with words on it."
Petscrossroadstoday.com

Chrissy Teigen rescues pet hamster from wall

Chrissy Teigen has rescued her family hamster after it got lost in the wall. The 35-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday (23.08.21) to share a four-minute video of herself hunting along a wall in her house trying to locate the sound of “faint scratching” coming from within, which she believed belonged to her hamster Peanut Butter who went missing three days ago.
Celebritieswctcam.com

Chrissy Teigen Was A ‘Functioning Alcoholic’ When She Began Dating John Legend

Chrissy Teigen reflected on her time living in New York City, lamenting that she was a bit of a “functioning alcoholic” in those days. The model and cookbook author posted a snap of herself and her husband, John Legend, laughing as they dined out at Frank Restaurant in Manhattan. The photo shows Teigen, 35, looking down and laughing while Legend, 42, has his arm around her.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Is Still Struggling To Cope With Loss Of Her Baby

Chrissy Teigen had a miscarriage back in September, and she is still working toward healing. The model and author wrote on Instagram about the loss of baby Jack, "I'm slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out 'my third baby is here!!' as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy