Price Drop! Dramatic Blackmagic cinema camera discount, harbinger of a challenged industry?
Blackmagic Design has been making affordable gear for indie filmmakers ever since it introduced the much beloved Cinema Camera (BMCC) in 2012. A pocket version soon followed, before eventually the Australian company with a strong history of manufacturing professional audio-visual and broadcast products would jump on the resolution bandwagon. 4K became the norm, before even a 6K camera was released in the form of the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K.www.starkinsider.com
Comments / 0