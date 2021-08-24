Moa Moa interview: "Almost anything seems to be on the table"
Right from the off, it's easy to see why Moa Moa aren't just your average run-of-the-mill band... Citing influences ranging from producer extraordinaire, James Blake and New Zealand psych-rockers, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, to Tame Impala, Mark Ronson and even Ariana Grande - it's almost impossible to comprehend what such a concoction of musical inspiration might sound like when performed or recorded onto a physical or digital format.www.skiddle.com
Comments / 0