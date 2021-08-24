VYPE U: Bridgeland's Raffield wraps up preseason

It was mixed bag of results this week. There was some encouraging play by the OL, DL and secondary. There was also some disappointing play by all three quarterbacks, the run game and everyone that played LT. The offense still hasn’t scored a TD in the preseason. The offense has put up nine points through two games. I don’t worry too much because we’ve played without Cook and Jefferson. Cousins and Thielen have barely played. It isn’t time to panic, but I worry about another slow start. Last year was an uphill battle because of the 1-4 start. This year the Vikes cannot afford to put themselves behind the eight ball.