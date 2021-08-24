Cancel
Football

VYPE U: Bridgeland's Raffield wraps up preseason

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes were on Bridgeland Thursday night as the Berry Center lights spotlighted many Bear athletes' varsity debut in a scrimmage against Katy Tompkins. After falling short to Rockwall-Heath in the third round of UIL playoffs, Bridgeland head coach David Raffield said goodbye to the last core players from the first varsity squad in the school's existence. Even with new faces in different places, Raffield thinks that this 2021 squad should not be taken lightly.

