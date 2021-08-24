Can Eating Mushrooms Help Prevent Headaches?

Maybe you've recently watched "Fantastic Fungi" on Netflix, heard about the increasingly popular mushroom coffee, or are just a big fan of mushrooms in food, but whatever the case, it's clear that these fungi are full of all sorts of properties that can help us, and the planet, in a myriad of ways. A 2017 Penn State study posted at Science Direct focuses on the high antioxidant amount found in a certain variety of mushroom that can have anti-aging effects, while a 2019 study conducted by the University of Singapore, posted at the National Library of Medicine, examines the relationship between mushroom consumption and mild cognitive impairment and explores the "potential role of mushrooms and their bioactive compounds in delaying neurodegeneration" — how mushrooms can help boost your memory. There is a ton of research out there on the benefits of mushrooms, but can they be used to treat even minor issues, such as headaches? It turns out, these fabulous fungi just might be able to help.