Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Can Eating Mushrooms Help Prevent Headaches?

By Rachel Pasche
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maybe you've recently watched "Fantastic Fungi" on Netflix, heard about the increasingly popular mushroom coffee, or are just a big fan of mushrooms in food, but whatever the case, it's clear that these fungi are full of all sorts of properties that can help us, and the planet, in a myriad of ways. A 2017 Penn State study posted at Science Direct focuses on the high antioxidant amount found in a certain variety of mushroom that can have anti-aging effects, while a 2019 study conducted by the University of Singapore, posted at the National Library of Medicine, examines the relationship between mushroom consumption and mild cognitive impairment and explores the "potential role of mushrooms and their bioactive compounds in delaying neurodegeneration" — how mushrooms can help boost your memory. There is a ton of research out there on the benefits of mushrooms, but can they be used to treat even minor issues, such as headaches? It turns out, these fabulous fungi just might be able to help.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Headaches#Fungi#Migraine#Penn State#Science Direct#Neurotheraputics#Springer Links
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Weight LossPosted by
Ladders

Eating these foods instead of meat can add years to your life

This article was updated on August 13, 2021. A study finds that protein found in sources like kale, peas, legumes, beans, whole wheat, and lentils can dramatically reduce one’s risk of dying from any cause. The link between plant protein and longevity. A little while back, Ladders reported on the...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.
Nutritionspring.org.uk

The Familiar Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

People do not get enough of this in their diet. A glass of orange juice a day can help to lower blood pressure, studies find. Orange juice is rich in potassium, which has a powerful effect in lowering blood pressure. Bananas, green leafy vegetables, avocados and beans are also high...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Which medications can help prevent migraine?

Many preventive migraine medications exist. Some examples include angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, anticonvulsants, beta-blockers, and calcium channel blockers. Not every medication is right for every person, so individuals should always talk with a doctor to determine which migraine prevention method might work best for their needs. The following article discusses...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Food to Reduce Inflammation and Slow Aging, Experts Say

You might already be aware that a wide range of health problems—like arthritis and joint pain, cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, heart disease, and even acne—are linked with inflammation. To fight the condition, a team of scientists who specialize in aging say there's one particular ingredient that could be key to your diet, while it also works within the gut to promote healthy organ function for the longterm.
Animalspetguide.com

Can Dogs Eat Macadamia Nuts?

Is your pooch nuts about nuts? Not all of them are safe for canine consumption, though, so be sure to read up on macadamia nuts and their toxicity for dogs. Macadamia nuts are fruits of the rare macadamia tree. It is indigenous to Australia and can be very expensive due to its long cultivation period and handpicking. Still, these nuts are a tasty addition to many dishes and sweets and are often used in Halloween cookies. While humans find them delicious, these nuts are a big no-no for dogs. Let’s learn why.
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

Eating More of This Starch Can Boost Gut Health and Aid Digestion

Keeping your gut healthy is important for improving our digestion, immune system, and even losing a few pounds (yay!). Making resistant starch a key part of your diet is one of the best ways to ensure everything stays balanced. If you’re not sure exactly what that type of starch is and which foods fall into that category, don’t worry — we’ll walk you through it.
Nutritionwomenworking.com

8 Foods That Can Keep You Awake at Night

Many factors in our lives influence the amount and quality of sleep we get. Stress, work schedules, and even your diet can play a role in the quality of sleep you get and for how long you stay asleep. While this may not seem concerning, our sleep can affect other...
NutritionPosted by
Woman's World

Sipping This Herbal Tea Can Ease Menopause Symptoms, Lower Cholesterol, and Prevent Chronic Diseases

We usually hold off on using herbs like sage until Thanksgiving for our holiday staples like stuffing and roasted turkey. However, you can enjoy it any time of the year by brewing sage leaves to make a yummy tea! Sipping sage tea provides some great health benefits, such as soothing menopause symptoms, reducing cholesterol, and decreasing chronic disease risk.
Nutritionthechalkboardmag.com

On Bloating + Blood Sugar: A Nutritionist Weighs In On An Under-Rated Superfood

WE RECENTLY BONDED with Brigid Titgemeier, MS, RDN, LD over our shared obsession of psyllium husk powder. Weird, right? For us — not really! We’re well aware that our everyday conversations about wellness and nutrition are a bit outside the norm — and we’re okay with it. Our team is just short of obsessed with one of our recent partners, Bellway Fiber. When Brigid shared that the research around psyllium’s benefits went deep and she thought that psyllium was an under-rated superfood, we asked her to try Bellway and give us her feedback.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Radishes, Says Science

Radishes are strange little root vegetables that lend a nice bite to salads or a crunch to a taco or act as the perfect snack dipped in a bit of salted butter; they also happen to pack a punch of nutrients. Some of the benefits of eating radishes include reduced inflammation and lower cholesterol. One study even showed radish root extract has specific anti-cancer properties.
LifestyleHealthline

Can a Psilocybin Mushroom Trip Really Help Ease Anxiety?

Heard the recent hype around magic mushrooms as a potential mental health treatment? Maybe you’re wondering exactly how they might work to improve anxiety and depression. After all, they’re known to cause hallucinations and other changes in perception. So, wouldn’t that mean they’re more likely to increase anxiety than relieve it?
FitnessPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Eating right can help support kidney health

Our kidneys play a vital role in protecting our overall health, with these key functions:. Removing waste and excess fluid: They filter about 200 quarts of blood daily. Assisting in creating red blood cells: They make a hormone called erythropoietin that signals bone marrow to make red blood cells. Helping...
Diseases & TreatmentsKARK

Can kidney stones be prevented?

(Baptist Health) – Every year, kidney stones send more than a half million people to emergency department. But you can take certain steps to help keep stones from forming. See if you know the facts with this quiz. True or false: Drinking plenty of water is one of the best...
GardeningBangor Daily News

How to grow mushrooms in a coffee can

Want to try growing your own mushrooms? According to mushroom enthusiast Mike McNally of Brunswick, growing oyster mushrooms in a coffee can is inexpensive, easy and could yield some delicious results. All you need is an oyster mushroom from the store (or the wild, if you’re ambitious), an empty coffee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy