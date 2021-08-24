VYPE Volleyball Rankings (8.24): The Woodlands, Barbers Hill top newest rankings

We are officially two full weeks into the 2021 Texas high school volleyball season and that means it is time to shake up the rankings and, boy, were there some big changes. In Class 6A, The Woodlands has come out of the gates on fire, posting a perfect 18-0 mark and jumping from VYPE preseason No. 12 to the new No. 1 team in the city! In 5A, the talk has been about Barbers Hill, which has gone 17-1 to start the year. Check out the other movements in the newest rankings.