PEZ candies, and the cute little dispensers that take us all back to childhood, are just as beloved today as they were in 1955 when heads were added to the dispensers, according to Complete Set. However, it might surprise you to learn that this sweet confection didn't make its way to the United States until 1953, and when it did land in the New World, it wasn't beloved. The problem was it tasted like a mint because originally, this German invention was created to be a mint for adults who wanted to stop smoking, not a kids' candy. The fruity flavors we all know and love didn't hit our tongues until 1955, but when they did, PEZ candy became a thing.