Is There Gold in Fort Knox? Yes, It Isn't Just a Conspiracy Theory

“Oil Money: Middle East Petrodollars and the Transformation of US Empire, 1967-1988” by David M. Wight. Cornell. 347 pp. $49.95. Review provided by The Washington Post. The history of modern international relations is inextricably entangled with that of oil, the key energy resource of the post-World War I era. Oil has been at the center of multiple struggles – over its control, price, flows, profits – and has decisively contributed to the global integration of the past century. For its part, the United States has progressively occupied the center stage in that integration, the contemporary global order being in many regards U.S.-centered and dominated. Washington has thus developed a specific role in handling the issue of oil, chiefly in ensuring unhindered access to it, and in dealing with the producing countries, particularly some of the extraordinarily oil-endowed nations of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).