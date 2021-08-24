You Can Now Stream Hulu in HDR on Apple TV
Great news, everyone. You can now stream Hulu in HDR on your Apple TV. But, there is a small catch. Hulu Gains HDR Support on Apple TV for Original TV Shows and Movies. The catch is a rather simple one - the HDR content is limited to original TV shows and movies only. And also, you do need an Apple TV that supports HDR output in order to make use of this feature. A supported HDR TV is also required, including one of those expensive HDR cables that make the whole thing happen in the first place.wccftech.com
