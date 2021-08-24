‘Sparking’ cell phone forces Alaska Airlines flight to evacuate at Sea-Tac, officials say

The Biden administration has told commercial U.S. airlines that it could order them to help in the Afghanistan evacuation, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Defense Department informed several of the country's major commercial carriers late Friday that it could activate the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to help bolster airlift, the person said, adding that the flights wouldn't be from Afghanistan itself but from other locations. That could include flying individuals who are stranded at U.S. bases in Germany, Qatar and Bahrain, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.