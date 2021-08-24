Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

‘Sparking’ cell phone forces Alaska Airlines flight to evacuate at Sea-Tac, officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
CharlotteObserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overheated cellphone forced the evacuation of an Alaska Airlines flight at Sea-Tac International Airport on Monday, airline officials say. Initial reports from Sea-Tac said a passenger’s cellphone had caught fire in the aircraft cabin of Flight 751 shortly after arriving from New Orleans on Monday evening. Airline officials said a phone simply overheated, however, and “began sparking.”

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Tac#Fire Extinguishers#Aircraft#New Orleans#Airline#Mcclatchy News#Posfd#Seattle Tacoma Intl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
LifestyleCleveland News - Fox 8

13-year-old American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after in-flight incident, video shows

(NEXSTAR) – A 13-year-old boy flying with American Airlines reportedly needed to be restrained with duct tape after becoming belligerent on a Tuesday flight. The incident took place on a flight from Maui to Los Angeles, American Airlines confirmed. Witnesses who spoke with KCAL said the boy had attempted to kick out a window before passengers and crew attempted to restrain him to his seat. He also became physical with his mother, according to the outlet.
Aerospace & DefenseNewsweek

American Airlines Cancels Nearly 300 Flights, Most Due to Pilot Shortages

American Airlines had to cancel nearly 300 flights by early afternoon Tuesday, mostly due to a lack of pilots, the Associated Press reported. Airlines like American and Spirit are scrambling to deal with the increase in travel demand this summer as they have fewer employees than before the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. air travel has already recovered to about 80 percent of 2019 levels.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Independent

Woman in crop top left in tears after being ‘shamed’ by Alaska Airlines attendant

A woman says she was left in tears after she was shamed by an Alaska Airlines flight attendant for wearing a crop top to travel.In a series of videos, TikTok user Sierra Steadman alleged that the stewardess made her feel “degraded” and “embarrassed” in front of other passengers, and threatened to kick her off the flight. Steadman was wearing a black crop top and shorts, along with a hoodie.In one video, which has now been viewed by more than 5 million people, the tearful traveller wearing a grey hoodie and face mask says: “When the flight attendant shames you...
Seatac, WAkinyradio.com

Alaska Airlines passenger's cell phone on fire after landing

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — A passenger’s cell phone caught fire after an Alaska Airlines flight landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport Monday evening, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone on board to safety. A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines says a passenger’s cell phone on flight 751...
LifestyleNew York Post

Man breaks through gate at LAX Airport, boards American Airlines plane

This was some LAX security. A homeless man managed to breach a fence at the Los Angeles International Airport and board an American Airlines plane before a cleaning crew alerted police, according to KCAL. Matthew Maine, 31, was arrested on a trespassing charge after prying his way under the perimeter...
LifestyleSKIFT

Alaska Airlines Taps New Flight Planning Software to Avoid Costly Delays

Until now, artificial intelligence has mostly been hype. But AI is starting to save travel companies real money by making smarter predictions about events that impact operations. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Next-gen software is redrawing the routes...
Alaska Statesimpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Looks To AI For Flight Planning Assistance

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines continues to trial artificial intelligence tools to better map flight paths, increase on-time performance, and reduce fuel burn. One of the stars of Alaska’s AI armory is piloting software Flyways created by Airspace Intelligence. Alaska Airlines keeps rolling out AI software. Simple Flying gave its readers the...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

American Airlines Bans Alcohol On Flights Until Next Year

For passengers who enjoy an inflight tipple on their flight, they’ll have to wait a little longer to buy a drink on American Airlines. Following its ban of inflight alcohol sales back in June, the airline has today revealed that it will extend this ban until January 2022, in line with the new date for the federal mask mandate lifting.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Why is Spirit Airlines cancelling flights and what should you do if it happens to you?

Spirit Airlines has cancelled or delayed almost 300 flights citing “operational challenges”, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Houston, and San Juan in Puerto Rico. American Airlines, meanwhile, cancelled more than 500 flights and another 782 were delayed due to weekend storms and “operational challenges”,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy