A 32-year-old hiker has died from heat exhaustion at Utah’s Zion National Park, according to officials.A statement released by the Zion National Park said the incident occurred on Monday. The hiker, named John Henry Wolf, was from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.The Zion dispatch team received a report saying Wolf had been complaining of heat exhaustion at the exit route of the Left Fork of North Creek, which is a popular canyon in the national park.After the report, medical personnel rushed to his location and performed CPR on him for an hour. He did not respond to the treatment and died at...