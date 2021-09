Game previews and predictions for Friday’s featured high school games. Pasadena (0-0) at Notre Dame (0-0), 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs were the talk of the coronavirus-shortened spring season. They won the Pacific League title by dominating their opponents, including rival Muir, on the way to a 5-0 record. While Pasadena will have to replace departed senior QB Dante Coronel, it returns arguably the best receiver in the area in UCLA commit Mekhi Fox along with receiver Jamir Allen and RB Daylon Beasley. There are also a slew of transfers who can take the Bulldogs to an even higher level. Playing their opener against Mission League foe Notre Dame is a good way to evaluate the Bulldogs. We expect PHS to be good, but will it be in over its head?