Wilson Daniels Announces the 2021 Wilson Daniels Master Exam Scholarship in Partnership with the Somm Foundation

The Albert Wilson Foundation (AWF) – founded by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson, who grew up through the foster care system, to enrich the lives and change the destinies of children in foster care – coordinated for 17 teens from the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County to visit Lake Nona’s leAD Sports & Health Tech Accelerator on June 17. The tour was offered to teens who elected to participate in AWF’s Shark Tank-like contest during Life Skills & Leadership Day on May 22. When contest winners were announced, participating teens were surprised with an invitation for all participants to tour and experience leAD Lake Nona and other local businesses as well as getting a VIP experience to an upcoming Miami Dolphins game during the 2021 season.