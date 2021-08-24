Cancel
Wilson Daniels Announces the 2021 Wilson Daniels Master Exam Scholarship in Partnership with the Somm Foundation

August 24, 2021 (New York, NY) — Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce that it will offer the Wilson Daniels Master Exam Scholarship in partnership with the Somm Foundation for the fourth consecutive year. The scholarship grants eight applicants the chance to further their education with a $2,000 subsidy towards the Master Sommelier and Master of Wine certifications.

