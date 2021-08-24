Theater Owners Chief John Fithian Doubles Down on Streaming Debate: 'Simultaneous Release Does Not Work for Anyone'

M. Night Shyamalan has had one of the more interesting careers in Hollywood in recent decades. He came on the scene like a force of nature with movies like The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable, and Signs. From there, however, we saw what seemed to be a steady decline in the writer/director's output, but every time we think we're ready to count out M. Night Shyamalan, he seems to come roaring back with something that makes people notice him again. And this time, that movie is Old, which just crossed the $65 million mark worldwide.