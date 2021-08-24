Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Theater Owners Chief John Fithian Doubles Down on Streaming Debate: 'Simultaneous Release Does Not Work for Anyone'

By Rebecca Rubin
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Fithian, the chief of the National Association of Theater Owners, is here to reiterate one thing: Moviegoing is not dead. Yes, it’s been a bleak 28 months since CinemaCon, the exhibition trade show held annually in Las Vegas, last took place. In that time, the pandemic brought on unprecedented challenges for the industry, including shuttered cinemas, shortened theatrical windows and a growing focus on streaming. They may be down, but they’re not out.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Rivkin
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
Adam Aron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Theaters#Cinemacon#Caesars Palace#Mpa#Amc#Nato#Disney Plus#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesDecider

Is ‘The Night House’ Available on Streaming? Where to Watch

Spooky season is arriving a little early this year. Case in point: David Bruckner’s new horror film The Night House, which arrives in theaters on August 20, ushering in a wave of spine-tingling fall releases. But is The Night House available on streaming?. Rebecca Hall stars in the movie as...
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Sean Penn Doubles Down on Vaccination Request in Theaters and on Set: 'I Believe It Should Be Mandatory'

“I am so grateful that audiences — and yes, we’ll come around to that I would request only vaccinated audiences — have an opportunity to see this theatrically,” the actor told CNN’s Michael Smerconish in an interview about his film “Flag Day.” “It’s rare these days to have something that is exclusively theatrical. Eventually it will stream, and that’s a better time for the unvaccinated to see it, though I think I’ll probably offend them out of that choice.”
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
MoviesVariety

Battered but Not Broken: Movie Theaters Anxiously Hold Out Hope For Late Box Office Rebound

When the Broad Theater, an independently owned cinema in New Orleans, reopened in April after being shuttered for 13 months, business came back with a bang. Moviegoers, desperate to see a film that wasn’t preceded by hours of scrolling on Netflix in search of something to watch, filled the art house for screenings of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s suspenseful sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” and A24’s awards darling “Minari.”
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Warner Bros and AMC Strike 45-Day Theatrical Run Deal

In the on going theater and streaming debate, theaters might have just won a small battle. AMC has announced that they have reached a deal with Warner Bros. to have an exclusive 45-day window for all of its theatrical releases in 2022, this also includes 2021 films such as The Matrix 4 and Dune.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

Disney streaming booms as theaters grapple with pandemic

US entertainment giant Disney said Thursday its online streaming services have boomed while it grapples with how to release films as the Delta coronavirus variant drives viewers from movie theaters. Disney+ subscriptions in the recently ended quarter more than doubled from the same period a year earlier to 116 million, while its Hulu and ESPN offerings also attracted more members, the company said. Disney chief executive Bob Chapek said on an earnings call that a priority is to tell "great stories" and win viewers by leveraging hit franchises such as its Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars movies and shows, and Pixar animated features and shorts. The pandemic prompted Disney to release some films on its streaming service when contracts and conditions allowed with a focus on remaining flexible, according to Chapek.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Horror Flop Is Blowing Up On Streaming

As a general rule, low budget horror can always be relied on to draw in a crowd and turn a profit at the box office. It doesn’t matter in the slightest what the critics say, audiences will still turn up in their droves in the hopes that some well-timed jump scares or supernatural shenanigans will leave them watching the movie between the gaps in their fingers.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Will Los Eternos be released in theaters and Disney +? Kevin Feige confesses his preferences, although he does not have the last word

Disney continues to try to square its premieres with the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters and the Disney + platform. Recent events have made it clear to the company that they must continue to work on it: Scarlett Johansson sued the company over the simultaneous theatrical and Disney + release of Black Widow. Now fans are wondering if this will be a reason for future MCU movies to stop premiering on the streaming platform.
TV Shows/Film

Check Out Nestflix, A Netflix Copycat Featuring All the Fake Movies within Movies & TV Shows

For years, I thought the violent film noir Angels with Filthy Souls featured in Home Alone was real. I would look for it at my local video store in the pre-Internet days, curious to learn more about the beef between its mysterious characters, Johnny and Snakes. Eventually, I learned that Angels with Filthy Souls didn’t actually exist — it was made specifically for the movie. But that kicked off a fascination with fake movies within movies, and if you share that fascination, you’re about to hit the motherlode.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

M. Night Shyamalan Has A Great Movie Message After Old Hits Box Office Milestone Worldwide

M. Night Shyamalan has had one of the more interesting careers in Hollywood in recent decades. He came on the scene like a force of nature with movies like The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable, and Signs. From there, however, we saw what seemed to be a steady decline in the writer/director's output, but every time we think we're ready to count out M. Night Shyamalan, he seems to come roaring back with something that makes people notice him again. And this time, that movie is Old, which just crossed the $65 million mark worldwide.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Oregonian

Can streaming services like Netflix ‘save’ canceled TV shows? It’s complicated

In an entertainment world that allows consumers to watch what they want, when they want to, it’s tempting to think that fan enthusiasm would be enough to keep a TV show going. It’s a pattern we’ve become accustomed to by now: When a network cancels a show, viewers rise up, launch social media campaigns, and plead for their favorites to get rescued by Netflix, Hulu, Amazon or some other streaming savior.
TV & Videosmanofmany.com

‘Nestflix’ is a Hilarious Fake Netflix for Made-Up Movies and Shows

Jan Quadrant Vincent 16 is finally coming to streaming platforms…sort of. Web designer Lynn Fischer has just launched ‘Nestflix’, a streaming platform for movies that don’t really exist. The new service showcases fictional or ‘nested’ movies and shows that have appeared or been referenced in real-life media, rounding up the clips of flicks you wish were real.
Moviessignalscv.com

How to Watch ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Online Full Movie Free Without 123movies

Don’t Breathe 2 is here to scare audiences. Discover how to watch the tense sequel online and on streaming for free. Are you up for a horror-thriller movie? Well, then we have the perfect film for you! Don’t Breathe 2 is all set to release later this week. Don’t Breathe 2 Release Date And Time? Can I Watch It Online?
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

7 Classic Noir Films to Stream: ‘The Big Sleep,’ ‘Shadow of a Doubt,’ and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. What makes film noir so fascinating? There are a lot of components that come into play with noir films, but cynicism, suspenseful music, a mysterious plot, figures lurking in the shadows, femme fatales, and fedora-wearing detectives are some of the staples of the classics. Film noir, or “dark cinema,” was first coined by a French film critic in 1946 to describe the downtrodden themes in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy