Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wolfgang Van Halen addresses fans asking for tributes to late father: 'I'm not f***in' playing 'Panama'

By Joe Cingrana
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

Wolfgang Van Halen, son of late guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen, is working through some issues with fans who believe he should be performing songs in honor of his father while he’s on the road with his band Mammoth WVH.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Rock Music#Wvh#Guns N Roses#Rock N Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli is a Proud Mom in New Post Showing Off Her Son Wolf Van Halen’s Concert at Fenway Park

On Tuesday, Wolfgang Van Halen‘s mother, actress Valerie Bertinelli, shared a proud Instagram post about her son’s recent concert at Fenway Park. Wolf is the son of the actress and guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen who were married for 20 years from 1981 to 2001. Sadly, Eddie passed away in October 2020 from a long-term battle with throat cancer. The couple shared just one child together, and even by Bertinelli’s Instagram account name, you can tell she’s a proud and supportive mom. Valerie’s Instagram handle is titled “wolfiesmom.”
Musicthebrag.com

Dokken’s George Lynch says people think Eddie Van Halen was not a nice person

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch has opened up about the late Eddie Van Halen, revealing that “a lot of people thought he wasn’t that nice of a person.”. During an appearance on Appetite for Distortion (via Ultimate Guitar), Lynch was asked about his reaction to the death of Van Halen in October last year.
Musicwirx.com

Wolfgang Van Halen would like you to stop asking him to play Van Halen songs

Here’s some advice if you attend a Mammoth WVH show: don’t request “Panama.”. Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of late Van Halen icon Eddie Van Halen, is currently on tour with his solo band while opening for Guns N’ Roses. His sets have consisted of songs from the group’s self-titled debut, but apparently people think he should be playing songs from his dad’s band.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolf Van Halen is ‘Singin’ in Angeles’ in Gritty New Snap

Wolf Van Halen has definitely been working on his music career and is showing off what he’s been doing at concerts in a new snap. Obviously, Wolf Van Halen is the son of late Van Halen guitarist and group co-founder Eddie Van Halen. Wolf has been out on the concert road with his band, Mammoth WVH. Take a look at what he shared with his Instagram followers on Saturday.
MusicantiMUSIC

Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen recently called out "rude" fans that have suggested that he should take over for his late father Eddie Van Halen in the acclaimed band. The young musician appeared on Portland radio station KGON's Terry Boyd's World show to promote his debut Mammoth WVH solo album and current tour with KISS.
San Jose, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Prepares for Another Night of Tour After Firing Back at Fans

On Wednesday evening, Wolfgang Van Halen geared up for his opening gig with Guns N’ Roses tonight following his recent back and forth with fans on Twitter. Guitar icon Eddie Van Halen’s son shared a photo of himself on stage from his band’s tour. Guns N’ Roses handpicked Wolf’s band Mammoth WVH to be the openers on their summer tour this year. Wolf has talked about how huge of an honor it is to play before Axl Rose, Slash, and the rest of the legendary rock band take the stage to headline each show.
Musicguitar.com

Wolfgang Van Halen says Eddie Van Halen’s death “still doesn’t feel real”

Wolfgang Van Halen has reflected on his father Eddie’s death, opening up about how his passing “still doesn’t feel real.”. Yesterday (12 August) Wolfgang reflected on his father’s death in an Instagram post, writing: “I’ve had so many dreams lately where Pop and I are just doing normal things and then I realise it’s a dream, stop whatever I’m doing and hug him for as long as I can until I wake up,”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Sammy Hagar Talks Van Halen Reunion, Making Amends With Eddie And More: “I Don’t Have The Anger Anymore”

“Oh, I had all of this worked out years ago,” Sammy Hagar said when Geoff Edgers asked him about how a potential Van Halen reunion with all the band’s remaining members (including David Lee Roth) would go down. “But it would never happen… stepping on the stage with me is the last thing [Roth] would ever want to do. But it could’ve been great—we would’ve made it great for the fans.”
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Kool and the Gang Won Over Skeptical Van Halen Fans

Robert "Kool" Bell knows some people thought he and the rest of Kool & the Gang were nuts to sign on as the opener for Van Halen's 2012 tour. Van Halen fans may be willing to celebrate good times with David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen, they reckoned, but to get down on it with a veteran R&B group?
Celebritiesvhnd.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Posts Emotional Message To ‘Pop’ Eddie Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen shared personal photos along with an emotional message in memory of his late father Eddie Van Halen today. It’s hard to believe it’s already been almost a year since Eddie passed, even harder for Wolfgang, who still misses seeing the man he affectionately refers to as “Pop” by his side.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Opens Up About Grief 10 Months After Rock Legend's Death

Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, revealed that his father's death "still doesn't feel real" 10 months later. Wolfgang took to Instagram Thursday to share a series of photos of him with the rock legend, who died of cancer last year. The snaps showed the 30-year-old musician holding a red electric guitar in the recording studio as he and his father flash huge smiles at the camera. In some pictures, the Van Halen guitarist leaned in to give Wolfgang a kiss on the cheek.

Comments / 0

Community Policy