Utah reports 1,140 new COVID cases Tuesday, 246 are children

By Jack Helean
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,140 new COVID cases since the day before. Children made up 246 of those cases.

According to the health department, 97 cases were in children ages 5-10, 50 cases in children ages 11-13, and 99 cases in children ages 14-18.

The health department reported that 5,747 more vaccine doses have been administered since Monday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,108 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.5%.

The health department reported, there are 438 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

According to the health department, nine people have died from COVID-19 in Utah since Monday:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

