Utah reports 1,140 new COVID cases Tuesday, 246 are children

The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,140 new COVID cases since the day before. Children made up 246 of those cases.

According to the health department, 97 cases were in children ages 5-10, 50 cases in children ages 11-13, and 99 cases in children ages 14-18.

The health department reported that 5,747 more vaccine doses have been administered since Monday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,108 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.5%.

The health department reported, there are 438 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

According to the health department, nine people have died from COVID-19 in Utah since Monday: