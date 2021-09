Emma Bunton has taken us on an enjoyably nostalgic trip back to the early '90s with some very vintage Spice Girl photos to wish Geri Horner a very Happy Birthday. The singer and presenter posted a series of pictures from their Spice Girls days together, including one of them looking very young with their arms around each other, and another in which they are dressed up in camouflage outfits for their movie Spice World.