Top NFL Rookie Could Miss 2021 Season With Foot Injury

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn NFL rookie running back who was drafted in the first round will likely not play this year. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne suffered a serious Lisfranc injury that will keep him out of action for the next several months and potentially the season. Rapoport said Etienne will miss at least 12 weeks. If the Jaguars are in the playoff hunt, the Clemson alum could return if healthy enough.

