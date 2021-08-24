Richmond to pay students to end gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of Richmond middle school students who have witnessed gun violence in their young lives will get an added layer of support this school year.

The city of Richmond is using a $500,000 Virginia Gun Violence Intervention Program grant to help around 40 students who attend MLK and River City Middle Schools.

“Together with our partners, we’re going to wrap our arms around these children and shepherd them through some of the most formative times in their life,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said about the plan. “We’re going to provide supports both in school and during those integral hours immediately after school. We’re going to give them the support they need to steer clear of gun violence.”

The goal, according to the city, is to reach and make an impact on at-risk children before they resort to gun violence.

"Research from the Centers for Disease Control identify risk factors for youth violence: history of exposure to violence, substandard academic performance, low household income and education," a spokesperson for the city wrote in an email about the program. "There are also protective factors, characteristics that protect kids from expressing their anger or pain through violence – like commitment to school, involvement in prosocial activities, and close relationships with trusted adults."

Students in the program will receive the following support:

Communities in Schools will provide interventions to the children as well as their families during the school day

The students will be organized into smaller activity groups for after-school learning and job training skills

The smaller groups will be supported by two adults: a mentor and a behavioral or mental health expert

Each child will receive money for their participation (the amount of the stipend has not yet been determined)

“We all benefit when our kids thrive, and every child in Richmond deserves the chance to thrive," the mayor said.