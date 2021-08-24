Cancel
Garth Brooks Is Bringing Back The ‘Dive Bar Tour’ This Fall

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
Although Garth Brooks canceled the rest of his fall Stadium Tour a week ago, he’s ready to get back on the saddle again.

How?

He’s bringing back the Dive Bar Tour.

On yesterday’s episode of Inside Studio G, he said he’s already planning a “Dive Bar” tour for those who are fully vaccinated.

Brooks received some backlash for playing shows in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, a few weeks back. In the midst of rising COVID numbers, the latter of those two stadium shows was for more than 90,000 fans. He of course canceled the remainder of his tour this year afterwards, but one fan asked why he didn’t cancel those as well.

He responded by saying:

“Maybe I should have. I don’t know.

I told the people in Kansas and Nebraska… what we’re getting reports on, and I’m not a doctor or a scientist, is this ‘flash’ thing, that the second wave is flashing and it’s dying out quickly in some of these other countries.

So we had a three-week window coming up and thought, ‘Let’s get to that three-week window and then we’ll make our decision.'” But you could tell… it was getting big and the numbers were getting bigger.”

So, what’s Plan B?

Bring back the Dive Bar Tour to smaller venues where it’s much easier to guarantee that fans are vaccinated.

“What we’re gonna this fall? Dive bars.

Because you can fully vaccinate dive bars. People have got to have their card to even get in and the only way to get in through dive bars, country radio… your local country station.

The last one we did was in Utah, I gotta tell you, if they all go like that… I die a happy man.”

Although no dates or venues have been announced yet, he’s visited dive bar venues in the past like the iconic Gruene Hall, Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago, and most recently The Westerner in Salt Lake City.

And while Garth also added that he and his team are completely vaccinated, he acknowledged that he can’t make fans get vaccinated.

“I’m vaccinated, 100% vaccinated. Everybody on the freakin’ tour, vaccinated. Has to be. We’re all vaccinated but I cannot make you get vaccinated.

Until it becomes a law, it is a choice. And people, when things are a choice, you have to understand and respect that we’re all going to make our own choices. You get to, I get to, we all get to.”

Stay tuned…. G might be coming to a dive bar near you.

