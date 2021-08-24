Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Delfi Diagnostics' tech shows early success in detecting 90% of lung cancer cases

By Morgan Eichensehr
Baltimore Business Journal
 7 days ago
A pair of studies by Baltimore's Delfi Diagnostics showed the company's tech was able to detect about 90% of lung cancer — one of the world's deadliest cancers — in a group of nearly 800 patients.

