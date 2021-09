SPRINGDALE — Zion National Park officials released the identity of a man who died in the park Monday. According to a press release from the National Park Service, officials have confirmed that 32-year-old John Henry Wolfe, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died following resuscitation efforts. The incident started when Zion Dispatch received a report of a 32-year-old male complaining of heat exhaustion at the exit route of the Left Fork of North Creek, also known as “The Subway.”