Trinity River Alligator Gar Harvest Authorization Drawing Opens Sept. 1

 7 days ago

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will begin the Alligator Gar Harvest Authorization drawing application process on September 1. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, anglers holding a valid license-year or year-from-purchase fishing license can enter the drawing for an opportunity to harvest one alligator gar over 48 inches from a section of the Trinity River using the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app or online. Anglers can choose to apply as an individual or as part of a small group. Winners of the random drawing will be notified by Oct. 15. Harvest authorizations will be valid from the date issued through Aug. 31, 2022.

