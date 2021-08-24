Trinity River Alligator Gar Harvest Authorization Drawing Opens Sept. 1

The Trinity River has been known by many names in recorded history, but the present name was given by General Alonso de Leon, in about 1690 while traveling into the territory of “Los Tejas Indios” with Fray Damian Massanet. De Leon noted in his diary on 19th May 1690 arriving at a large and pleasant valley to which we gave the name of La Valle de la Santissima Trinidad which translates the Valley of the Most Holy Trinity. As was the custom of Spanish explorers, rivers ands prominent landmarks were named for religious feasts or Holy Days. The name Rio de la Santissima Trinidad has been Anglicized and shortened to “Trinity River.”