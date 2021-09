Kid Cudi has lost his best friend. In an emotional Instagram post shared Tuesday (Aug. 24), Cudi revealed that his dog of 11 years, Freshie, recently died. "I got some sad news yall. Freshie is gone," Cudi wrote in the lengthy caption alongside a series of sweet photos and videos of the pooch. "He left us a few days ago peacefully at home surrounded by people that love him. His family. I held his hand and whispered in his ear to let him know I was there while he slipped away. I told him he was a special boy, my best friend, that he was perfect and that I loved him and Ill miss him so so much. I felt his heart stop beating and felt his last breath. Fresh has been in my life since 2010."