‘Sparking’ cell phone forces Alaska Airlines flight to evacuate at Sea-Tac, officials say

A woman says she was left in tears after she was shamed by an Alaska Airlines flight attendant for wearing a crop top to travel.In a series of videos, TikTok user Sierra Steadman alleged that the stewardess made her feel “degraded” and “embarrassed” in front of other passengers, and threatened to kick her off the flight. Steadman was wearing a black crop top and shorts, along with a hoodie.In one video, which has now been viewed by more than 5 million people, the tearful traveller wearing a grey hoodie and face mask says: “When the flight attendant shames you...