‘Sparking’ cell phone forces Alaska Airlines flight to evacuate at Sea-Tac, officials say

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overheated cellphone forced the evacuation of an Alaska Airlines flight at Sea-Tac International Airport on Monday, airline officials say. Initial reports from Sea-Tac said a passenger’s cellphone had caught fire in the aircraft cabin of Flight 751 shortly after arriving from New Orleans on Monday evening. Airline officials said a phone simply overheated, however, and “began sparking.”

