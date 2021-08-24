Cancel
Schuylkill County, PA

Schuylkill prison reports no COVID cases

By amy marchiano amarchiano@tnonline.com
Times News
 7 days ago

Schuylkill County Prison Warden David Wapinsky shared good news regarding the ongoing pandemic. “We have zero COVID cases to report,” he said at Wednesday’s prison board meeting. Wapinsky said 40 prisoners were vaccinated in July. He did not have a current number of inmates or guards who were vaccinated. “Our...

Schuylkill County, PATimes News

Schuylkill marks Overdose Awareness Day

As of Thursday, 65 people died of a drug overdose in Schuylkill County this year. Those grim numbers are reminders of people lost and the toll the drug epidemic has taken on the lives on those left behind. Last year, 119 people died of a drug overdose countywide. Tuesday is...
Massachusetts Statehealio.com

Crowding in Massachusetts prisons led to increase in COVID-19 cases

Increased crowding in Massachusetts state prisons led to an increase in COVID-19 cases, researchers reported in JAMA Internal Medicine. Abigail I. Leibowitz, MPH, an MD candidate at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and colleagues conducted a longitudinal ecological study of 14 Massachusetts state prisons between April 21, 2020, and Jan. 11, 2021.
Fayette County, WVWSAZ

Fayette County reports sharp increase in COVID cases

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fayette County is experiencing its sharpest increase in COVID-19 cases ever, according to the Fayette County Health Department. Health Officer, Anita Stewart, says 145 cases have been reported in the last 7 days, demonstrating high transmission in the community. Case numbers are increasing across all...
U.S. Politicsnorthernpublicradio.org

Judge Unseals Report On Mental Health Care In Prisons

The public has a right to information about how Illinois prisons are managing healthcare for mentally ill inmates, a federal judge ruled Friday in ordering a report to be unsealed, over the objections of the Illinois Department of Corrections. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm denied an IDOC request to...
Livingston County, NYFingerLakes1

Livingston County reports COVID vaccine and case data

The Livingston County Department of Health reports that the County’s current COVID-19 vaccination rate is 61.3%. In addition, there is a COVID-19 case volume of 96, weekly positivity rate over 5.7%, ICU bed capacity of 85%, and no hospitalizations related to the virus. For residents who would like to receive...
Wood County, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County reports spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active coronavirus cases in Wood County increased more than 13 percent between Friday’s and Monday’s pandemic report by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state also reported 10,543 active cases, about double from two weeks ago and up from 8,806 cases reported in the...
Harrisburg, PAtherecord-online.com

COVID case update

HARRISBURG, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Friday that as of 12:00 a.m., Friday, there were 2,128 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,261,903. Clinton County reported four new cases Friday, for a total of 3,844. Centre County saw an increase of 25 to 17,376,...
Lancaster County, PAabc27.com

Lancaster County Prison sees spike in COVID cases

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Prison is on alert. As Covid-19 cases go up, so does the concern. There are now 67 confirmed positive cases, including four new ones just this morning. The warden says that number could very well go up. “I would not be surprised if...
Public Healththeohiostar.com

Ohio County Sherriff’s Office Says It Will Not Enforce Local City’s Indoor Mask Mandate

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it will not enforce the indoor mask mandate that Gambier passed this week. “If you have read information from the Gambier ordinance concerning the mask mandate, it indicates a $25 fine and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is the enforcing body,” the sheriff’s office said. “I have spoken with Mayor [Leeman] Kessler and informed him that deputies will not be citing anyone for violations. We will not put deputies in that situation. We have not enforced mask mandates in the past, and we will not enforce this mandate.”
Midland County, MIMidland Daily News

Midland County COVID Report

Midland County added 16 new COVID-19 cases between Monday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 18. Midland County: 16 cases were added; pandemic total is 7,101 cases, 721 probable, 94 deaths and three probable deaths. Bay County: 29 cases and one death were added; pandemic total stands at 10,879 cases, 695...
Mcdowell County, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

McDowell mandates masks

WELCH — When students return to school in McDowell County on Aug. 30, they will be required to wear masks. David Williams, president of the McDowell County Board of Education, said the board decided during a Monday morning meeting to follow the advice of the county health department as well as CDC guidelines and require students and all staff to wear masks at least at the beginning of the school year.
Schuylkill County, PATimes News

On this date: Aug. 30, 1974

The dedication ceremonies for the Tamaqua Hi-Rise complex for the elderly took place with about 150 local officials, contractors, county representatives and service organization members in attendance. Mayor William Yost welcomed the guest and noted the new building, a 145-unit, 14-story structure, is the tallest building in Schuylkill County. The...
EconomyDaily Iowan

Opinion | We should not be exploiting inmates for labor

The exploitation of prisoners for labor in Iowa is inhumane. As more Iowans are requesting home COVID-19 test kits, the State Hygienic Laboratory is turning toward inmates to meet this demand. Exploiting inmates for labor is not a new initiative in Iowa or this country. Inmates are being exploited for...
Neshoba County, MSNeshoba Democrat

county jail docket

• David Allen Alford, 32, of 8166 Hwy 488, Carthage; contempt of court. • Jamie Anderson, 43, of 10800 Hwy 16 E; hold for other agency. • Clara Evelyn Bouder, 19, of 19763 Hwy 15, Decatur; failure to appear. • Roderick Brandon Boyd, 35, of 611 Ivy St; disorderly conduct,...
Woodbridge Township, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Woodbridge man admits lying in employment application with DEA

A Woodbridge man admitted to lying about his educational background in his application for employment with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Gulshan Manko, 37, of Woodbridge, pleaded guilty by videoconference before Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson on Aug. 30 to an information charging him with one count of making false statements to federal agents, according to information provided by Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.
Politicsseehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Miguel Angel Mercado, 36, Two Rivers, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse (2-counts) on 11/22/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence Withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 4) Have no assaultive contact with the victim, A.A., DOB: 03-09-1985; 5) Spend thirty (30) days in the county jail, on count 2 only, under the Huber Law, commencing immediately; 6) Pay court costs. Apply $100.00 cash bail from 21 CF 50; 7) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) provide DNA sample; 9) Domestic violence assessment and follow through; 10) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 11) Spend an additional thirty (30) days in the county jail, on count 2 only, stayed and to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and upon order of the court. The defendant has credit for 2 days, if revoked.

