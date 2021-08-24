Schuylkill prison reports no COVID cases

Miguel Angel Mercado, 36, Two Rivers, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse (2-counts) on 11/22/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence Withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 4) Have no assaultive contact with the victim, A.A., DOB: 03-09-1985; 5) Spend thirty (30) days in the county jail, on count 2 only, under the Huber Law, commencing immediately; 6) Pay court costs. Apply $100.00 cash bail from 21 CF 50; 7) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) provide DNA sample; 9) Domestic violence assessment and follow through; 10) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 11) Spend an additional thirty (30) days in the county jail, on count 2 only, stayed and to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and upon order of the court. The defendant has credit for 2 days, if revoked.
