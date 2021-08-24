Khloe Kardashian Snaps Fingers & Swaps Sexy Ensembles

Disagreeing with her daughter! Khloé Kardashian and her 3-year-old, True, want to welcome different pets into their family. “My fur baby Gabbana passed away when I was six months pregnant [in January 2018],” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, tweeted on Monday, August 2. “Emotionally, I wasn’t ready for another fur baby. But now that True is getting older I figured I would get her a dog once we got settled into the new house. I desperately miss my Goober it’s been over 3 years and I’m finally ready. I know a dog would be a great addition to our home. Buttttt Miss True has a love for cats and wants a cat.”