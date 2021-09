CHANNAHON—Ronald Crenshaw, 83, of Channahon, formerly of Mount Vernon, IL, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 17, 1938 in Mount Vernon, Ronald Troy was a son of Kenneth and Eva (Hobbs) Crenshaw. He was raised and educated in Mount Vernon and graduated from Mount Vernon Township High School with the class of 1957. On Aug. 10, 1957, Ronald married the love of his life, Norma Jean Terry.