The UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law welcomes Dr. Almas Khan and Dr. Tyson-Lord Gray to the faculty for fall 2021. Dr. Almas Khan joins the faculty as an assistant professor of law. She will be teaching Research, Writing & Analysis I and II. She holds an M.A. from the University of California, Irvine, a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School, and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Virginia. Her scholarship focuses on law, literature, and citizenship studies. She researches how intellectual movements in law and letters have sparked the reimagination of U.S. citizenship since the Civil War, with a focus on African American, working-class, and women’s experiences.