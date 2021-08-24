Cancel
Las Vegas Sands Stock is Becoming a Bargain

By Jea Yu
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasino operator Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) stock is down (-37%) year-to-date (YTD) for 2021 despite the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA: SPY) continues making new highs. Fears of extended delays in the reopening efforts in Macau saddled by travel restrictions emanating from the Covid-19 Delta variant is depressing casino stocks. Casinos with operations in Macau and international locations are suffering worse than its domestic-only rivals. The China crackdown on dual-listed companies may also be providing a layer of paranoia in Companies that generate most of their top and bottom line there. Las Vegas Sands is a premier casino player left behind in the reopening with bargain valuations here on the hideous-looking three-month sell-off. The downtrending charts are ugly to say the least, but therein lies opportunity. Risk-tolerant, patient, and prudent investors can look for bargain entries on opportunistic pullback levels as LVS trades near its pandemic lows.

#Sands Macao#Sands China#Stocks#Las Vegas Sands Stock#Marketbeat Casino#Lvs#Nysearca#Company#Mbs#Ebitda#Londoner#Msh
