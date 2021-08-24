Cancel
Immigration

Refugee Services Of Texas Prepares To Resettle 574 Afghan Refugees By Sept. 30

CBS DFW
 7 days ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Refugee Services of Texas has already welcomed 75 Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders, their spouses and children. And by the end of September, the organization says 574 will have resettled in the state.

Demonstrators protest against Taliban rule in Afghanistan and the treatment of Afghan asylum seekers in India outside the office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in New Delhi, India, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (credit: T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

RST is working with the U.S. government to offer protection and resettlement of the hundreds of Afghans refugees fleeing their country now that the Taliban have taken over. It said all Afghans who have received SIVs have undergone security background checks and health screenings.

Here is a breakdown of how SIV holders were placed in four different Texas cities. Thirty-five went to Austin, 19 to Dallas, 10 are in Fort Worth and 11 were resettled to Houston, according to Russell Smith, LMSW, CEO of Refugee Services of Texas.

Texas State
