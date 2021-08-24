Houston Children’s Charity
Houston Children’s Charity, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for Greater Houston’s underprivileged, abused, and disabled children, announced the addition of Morris Smith to its Board of Directors. “Smith brings unique talents, expertise, and enthusiasm that will further our mission of improving the quality of life for underprivileged, abused, and disabled children,” said President and CEO Laura Ward. “Houston Children’s Charity and our children are fortunate to have Smith serving our community.” Morris […]thekatynews.com
