When it comes to an ice-cold beverage of choice, many people love nothing more than a refreshing can or glass of soda. The fizz, the flavor, the burst of sweetness from the sugar — there's a reason so many grocery stores have almost a full aisle devoted primarily to the soda category of beverages. While most people will have their favorites, the ones they reach for time and time again and habitually add to their grocery carts, Mashed surveyed 603 individuals in the U.S. to see which particular sodas weren't quite as popular and not making their way into people's fridges.