OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Athletics All-Star reliever Chris Bassitt suffered a facial fracture that will require surgery after a horrific play in which he was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin. The team placed Bassitt on injured reserve after he was released from Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center. Bassitt received stitches for two facial lacerations and was diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery. An exam of his right eye was normal for vision and no other damage is currently noted in the eye or the...