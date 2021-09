I’m thankful that I never had the duty of informing families that their loved one had been killed. That has to be one of the hardest assignments a person can have. Recently, 13 families (wives & parents) were informed that their husband/son/father/brother were not coming home – 13 dead military members because of the incompetent/ambitious political & military leaders. Our current political & military leaders have placed a priority on diversity/woke training over readiness & mission accomplishment. I have not heard of anyone resigning due to this ill conceived & executed evacuation plan. Biden, Sec. of State Blinken, Sec. of Defense Austin, Gen. Milley, member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff & anyone else involved in the evacuation plan should resign immediately or be fired.