The 8-year-old boy who was found dead from a gunshot wound this weekend at a Newark home shot himself with his uncle’s gun that was left unattended, authorities said. Officers found the boy, identified Tuesday as Jahmeer Allen, dead Sunday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home on the 100 block of Schuyler Avenue, according to a joint statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department. Allen was disabled and had to use a wheelchair, authorities said.