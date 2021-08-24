Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Wow Bar salon chain, with locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By Patrick Rehkamp
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 7 days ago
"We were decimated by the pandemic," said Parrel Caplan, the company's founder and CEO, about the falloff in business last year. "Our business was down 80%" compared to 2019.

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

