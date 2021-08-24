‘If It’s Not a Hell Yes, It’s A No’: Elaine Welteroth On Her New MasterClass, Combating Imposter Syndrome, and Redefining Success
You’d be hard-pressed to find a better career idol than Elaine Welteroth, the former Teen Vogue editor in chief and current bestselling author, performer, and recently announced co-host of The Talk. As the second-youngest editor and second person of African-American heritage to lead a Condé Nast publication, Welteroth knows plenty about breaking barriers, but the focus of her new MasterClass—titled “Designing Your Career”—is less about hitting prescribed benchmarks and more about learning to build a career journey that actually excites and inspires you.www.vogue.com
